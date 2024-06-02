KXOJ At Silver Dollar City

KXOJ’s very own Katie Rindt is heading to Branson and Silver Dollar City on Saturday, June 8th from 12-2pm. Silver Dollar City is open from June 8 through August 4. Come experience the all-new Fire in the Hole, the largest indoor family coaster in the heartland! The Stunt Dog Show features high-flying pups performing cool canine tricks. Plus don’t miss Grammy Award-winning Newsboys on June 15 at Echo Hollow. Grab your Tasting Passport which gives 5 “tastes” of festival foods, such as new grilled pineapple skewers with piña colada dipping sauce and strawberry crunch funnel cake. And you won’t want to miss Summer Nights running from July 13 to August 4, staying open until 10 p.m. with a fireworks finale and family dance party. Marvel Cave is nature’s best AC, staying 60 degrees year-round, and tours are free with admission. Find more info at silverdollarcity.com or on the free Silver Dollar City app.