Castle Muskogee Fireworks

THE CASTLE MUSKOGEE SPECTACULAR FIREWORKS

The Castle of Muskogee, Oklahoma’s 37,000 square foot Fireworks Retail Showroom, keeps working to improve everyone’s enjoyment on the Fourth! The quantity and selection is amazing: imagine a Castle filled to the rafters with an array of pyrotechnic choices – that’s what awaits you in Muskogee! The Castle is air-conditioned, plenty of paved parking, and knowledgeable and friendly salespeople to assist you. The annual fireworks sale lasts from June 15th through July 5th, with special discount pricing throughout the showroom.

The Castle inspects fireworks through the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory before they leave China to assure your safety. All fireworks are inspected again by the Consumer Product Safety Commission once they get to the USA. All fireworks are guaranteed to light.

Open June 15th – July 5th

The Castle of Muskogee has fireworks to please anyone, with prices for every budget. There are novelty fireworks for smaller children, plus more than 400 items for teens and adults, including the country’s largest selection of Heavyweight and Multi-action displays. Select from many versions of specially priced Family Packs and other hand-picked assortments to get the most bang for your buck.