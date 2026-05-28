Inside Eden Village Radiothon

INSIDE EDEN VILLAGE

A Special Two-Day Event on KXOJ | June 2–3

Nearly two years ago, KXOJ listeners came together to help build a tiny home at Eden Village Tulsa. But Eden Village is about more than tiny homes.

It’s about helping neighbors move from survival…to restoration.

On June 2nd and 3rd, KXOJ welcomes Eden Village founder Brad Johnson as we take you inside this remarkable community right here in Tulsa. You may be surprised by what Eden Village really is. What began as a vision to help formerly homeless neighbors now includes:

63 tiny homes on 17 acres

neighborhood-style “pods”

permanent housing and community

wraparound support and relationships

a farm and hoop house

opportunities for purpose, dignity, and restoration

This is not temporary shelter. This is home.

Your monthly gift helps sustain the daily life and community happening at Eden Village Tulsa. From wraparound care and community support…to the farm, shared spaces, and ongoing restoration opportunities…your support helps formerly homeless neighbors continue rebuilding their lives with dignity, stability, and belonging.

The homes are now built, and neighbors are moving in. Now comes the next chapter: sustaining the restoration happening inside the community every single day.

Since the first neighbors moved in about a year and a half ago, Eden Village reports a 91% success

Learn more about Eden Village Tulsa:

Eden Village Tulsa