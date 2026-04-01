Experience FerVent 2026 with Priscilla Shirer & Anthony Evans

You’re invited to a powerful night that will stir your faith and strengthen your spirit. FerVent 2026 is coming to Tulsa on Friday, May 22 at Victory Church, featuring Bible teacher, author, and speaker Priscilla Shirer, alongside her brother, worship leader and songwriter Anthony Evans.

This unforgettable evening will include a brand-new message from Priscilla, centered on strategic prayer and living with purpose, along with heartfelt worship from Anthony, featuring music from his latest album Revive.

If you’re looking for a night of encouragement, renewal, and powerful connection with God, FerVent is an event you won’t want to miss. Seating is limited, so don’t wait. Reserve your spot now at FerventTheEvent.com