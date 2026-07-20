for King & Country December 6th

KXOJ presents for King & Country Sunday night December 6th at BOK Center. The brothers are back with the DRUMMER BOY Christmas Tour and a new album releasing in September. Come hear all your favorite for King & Country hits plus new music and of course a spectacular Christmas celebration. Tickets go on sale Friday July 31st at 10am at bokcenter.com but you can buy tickets EARLY with the pre-sale password KXOJ July 28th-30th.

And listen soon for your chance to win tickets from KXOJ!

In other for King & Country News, watch for the new album The Most Beautiful Colours releasing in September 18th and mark your calendars for the movie named Drummer Boy about two brothers on opposite sides of the Revolutionary War coming to theaters on November 6th.