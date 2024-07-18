Hospitality House Radiothon July 24th-25th

KXOJ will be broadcasting live from Hospitality House of Tulsa all day Wednesday, July 24th. Come by and tour the facility, learn more about how they provide Biblical hospitality and help us raise $30,000 to provide lodging, food, prayer support and more to those in medical crisis. All of our shows will be live from Hospitality House from 6am til 7pm and then we’ll back in studio to wrap things up the morning of July 25th.

Of course, it would not be the Hospitality House if they did not welcome you, so come by and enjoy the following when you take a tour:

Big Baby Donuts 6:30 am – 10:30 am: donuts/pastries, gluten free options and Coffee while supplies last.

Chick Fil A 11:00 am – 1:30 pm: The first 100 people receive a Chick Fil A Sandwich, chips, and Tea.

Big Dipper Ice Cream – 2:00 – 6:30 pm: The first 50 people during this time slot get to enjoy delicious ice cream, various flavors available.

Learn more about Hospitality House by watching this short 7 minute video:

25,000 patients travel to Tulsa for medical care each year from distances of 50-700 miles away.