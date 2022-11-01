John 3:16 Food Drive

Now through Thanksgiving, we’re collecting canned food items to help John 3:16 Mission provide meals for 20,000 men, women & children in our community this Thanksgiving. KXOJ is inviting you to help us out every Saturday in November as we broadcast live from 10 to Noon. We’ll have a small shopping list so it’s an easy way to help AND get your grocery shopping done, too. We’ll also have some fun giving away free prizes. Come see us Saturdays from 10 to noon as together we help feed thousands of hungry people this Thanksgiving at John 3:16

All live broadcasts are from 10a-12p!

Saturday, Nov 5th: Reasor’s – 446 S Elm in Jenks

Saturday, Nov 12th: Reasor’s – 11116 S Memorial Dr in Bixby

Saturday, Nov 19th: Wal-Mart at 6625 S Memorial Dr in Tulsa

For a list of other locations to donate just click here.