Letney Jewelers Mother’s Day Giveaway

Mother’s Day is almost here, and if you’re looking for something more meaningful than the usual flowers and chocolates, this is your chance to give a gift she’ll truly remember.

Letney Jewelers is known for the Original Tulip Ring, a timeless piece that first became popular decades ago and is now making a beautiful comeback. For many, it’s more than just jewelry… It’s a memory. And today, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the moms who mean the most.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, you can register for a chance to win an unforgettable prize package. Three winners will each receive an Original Letney Jewelers Tulip Ring stack, along with a $100 gift certificate to The Melting Pot and a Date Night at Pinspiration, featuring their popular Splatter Experience.

It’s the perfect combination of a meaningful gift, a memorable night out, and something she’ll treasure long after Mother’s Day has passed. Letney Jewelers is an online-only brand, making every piece feel personal and intentional. You can explore their full collection and design your own Tulip Ring stack anytime at LetneyJewelers.com.

Register below for your chance to win one of three prize packages, with winners announced on Friday morning, May 8th, just in time for Mother’s Day!

Please note that by registering, you are giving permission to share your information with Letney Jewelers.