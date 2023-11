Join KXOJ as we usher in the Christmas season with live broadcasts from several “Lights On” celebrations this month! We’ll be live from each location so bring your family out to see the Christmas lights come alive! You can even register to win a trip to Silver Dollar City or a Christmas concert! Look for the KXOJ van or tent at these locations:

November 16th in Broken Arrow and Sapulpa

November 17th in Bixby

November 18th in Sand Springs

November 25th in Owasso