Pastor Appreciation Week is coming October 7th-13th and we’ve teamed up with First Bank of Owasso and Churches by Daniels to offer a free Pastor Appreciation Lunch at the Doubletree by Hilton at Warren Place, 61st & Yale on Wednesday, October 9th. The event is free for all ordained Pastors from churches in the KXOJ listening area- be it senior pastors, youth pastors, worship, etc. The event will be a sincere thank you for all that our Pastors do. In addition to a delicious meal we’ll have gifts and door prizes including a pair of airline tickets for anywhere in the continental U.S., concert tickets, Branson getaways and more.

Our keynote speaker will be Dee Sokolosky, Chairman and CEO of First Bank Of Owasso who will encourage Pastors with a message entitled “Discovering the seeds God planted in your life”. Dave & Katie from the KXOJ Morning Show will be your hosts for the event and will share some “behind the scenes” stories from the KXOJ Morning Show while giving you a chance to win some fun prizes.

This event is limited to 125 pastors and their guest, so sign up now using the buttons below.

A note for our listeners who are not Pastors- we know pastors are busy and they don’t always have time to listen to the radio or sign themselves up for an event. That’s where you come in. Please personally reach out to your pastor and encourage them to attend. Take a few minutes to help them sign up directly so they don’t miss out on this opportunity to be honored. If you would like to sign them up yourself, we just ask for a little more information so we don’t have any seats reserved that will not be used.