Sight & Sound Theater Presents: David – March 8th, 2025 – January 3rd, 2026

Master Poet. Fearless Warrior. Anointed King. From still waters to shadowed valleys, David’s ascent to the throne is filled with towering giants, wild animals, and Philistine soldiers.

After unprecedented victories lead to devastating failures, this passionate warrior will face the biggest battle of all: the one within himself. Come alongside this young shepherd on his journey to

become a man after God’s own heart.

With original music inspired by the Psalms, DAVID is a state-of-the-art theatrical experience for the whole family. Witness one of the most legendary Bible stories as it comes to life with spectacular special effects, massive sets, and live animals for the very first time in Branson, MO.

An original production from Sight & Sound Theatres®

Book your tickets direct with Sight & Sound at www.sight-sound.com