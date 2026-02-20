Home
World Concern Radiothon

Join KXOJ on Tuesday, February 24th, and Wednesday, February 25th as we partner with World Concern to help children in need.

Right now, 38 million children under 5 are suffering from severe hunger.

In places like Kenya, Chad, and South Sudan, World Concern is reaching children who are dangerously malnourished. Using a simple measuring band around a child’s arm, workers can quickly see if a child is in the “red zone”–too weak and frail to survive without help.

Here’s where you can make a life-saving difference by delivering Nutripackets to a malnourished child today.  These peanut-based emergency supplements are packed with protein, vitamins, and healthy fats. In just 90 days, a child can go from malnourished to healthy.

Your gift of just $12 provides a one-month supply, and $36 gives a child the full 90-day course for recovery.

Every packet brings a child closer to health. How many children will you help today?

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5700
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 236-0941 (voice/text the studio)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

