World Concern Radiothon

Join KXOJ on Tuesday, February 24th, and Wednesday, February 25th as we partner with World Concern to help children in need.

Right now, 38 million children under 5 are suffering from severe hunger.

In places like Kenya, Chad, and South Sudan, World Concern is reaching children who are dangerously malnourished. Using a simple measuring band around a child’s arm, workers can quickly see if a child is in the “red zone”–too weak and frail to survive without help.

Here’s where you can make a life-saving difference by delivering Nutripackets to a malnourished child today. These peanut-based emergency supplements are packed with protein, vitamins, and healthy fats. In just 90 days, a child can go from malnourished to healthy.

Your gift of just $12 provides a one-month supply, and $36 gives a child the full 90-day course for recovery.

Every packet brings a child closer to health. How many children will you help today?