4 tips for making walking the dog happier for everyone!

Now that we have a dog I keep finding more things to make ME a better dog owner. I ran across these tips for dog walking and wanted to pass them along! – Dave Weston

1. Realize what a big deal it is for them. Going for a walk is a major event for a dog, especially if you don’t have a yard. So stop thinking of it as something you HAVE to do, and think of it as something they look forward to. Quote, “It’s more than a bathroom break, it’s an excursion.”

2. Give them more time to sniff stuff. You don’t have to let them smell the same tree for 20 minutes. But don’t constantly yank them along with you. Think of it like this. Sniffing things is your dog’s way of reading the news.

3. Be more involved, not so distracted. Dogs are smarter than we realize. And they can sense when you’re not truly present with them. So don’t stare at your phone the whole time. Try to be more involved in their walks.

4. Stop walking them with just a leash and collar. A harness is better and won’t hurt their neck as much. Especially when they lunge at stuff.