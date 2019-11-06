  • search
6 Ways to Remember Someone’s Name!

65% of people in a recent survey said that if they forgot someone’s name, they’d just avoid using it.  Only 25% would ask them to repeat it.  So how do you prevent forgetting it in the first place?  Here are six tricks for remembering names . . .

Step 1:  Focus.  Don’t let yourself get distracted by something, including your own social anxiety.  If you’re really in the moment, you won’t forget so easily.

Step 2:  Repeat their name back to them immediately.  Saying something like, “Nice to meet you, Tom” really helps your brain process it.

Step 3:  Associate it with something meaningful to you.  Like that you have a “tom cat,” or that your favorite actor is Tom Hanks.

Step 4:  Form a mental image between the person and your association.  Like if their name is Victoria and it reminds you of Queen Victoria, picture them wearing a crown.  The sillier the better, because silly things are more memorable.

Step 5:  Connect their appearance to their name.  Like maybe Victoria is wearing a V-neck sweater.  That “V” alone might help you remember later on.

Step 6:  Keep repeating their name.  Say it again in conversation a few minutes later . . . then again as you’re saying goodbye . . . and maybe even to yourself on the car ride home.  Repeating it over and over helps make it a long-term memory.

