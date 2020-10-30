A perfect weekend to do some hiking! Here are some of your favorite places! If you have more to add, comment and share with us!

Keystone Ancient Forest. Very interesting place! -Wendy

Favorite place to hike around green country- Osage Hills State Park. It’s just west of Bartlesville and has beautiful hiking! You can even see wild mustangs roaming on the land as you drive there from Bartlesville.

– Megan

Red Bud Valley – Oxley Nature Center

Turkey Mountain

Robber’s Cave – Wilburton