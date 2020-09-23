Home
Are you good spouse according to 1939?

An old marriage test from 1939 is making the rounds online.  It’s supposed to tell you if you’re being a good husband or wife.  But most of the tips don’t translate to 2020 very well.  Guys had it a LOT easier back then.

Here are some of the signs you’re a good HUSBAND, according to the test:  You’re nice to her friends . . . remember your anniversary . . . you’re kind to her, even if no one’s watching . . . you ask for her opinion sometimes . . . you let her drive the car if she needs it . . . and you read the paper out loud to her.

Now here are a few signs you’re a good WIFE by 1939 standards:  You always serve dinner on time . . . you play an instrument . . . get dressed up for breakfast . . . you’re a good housekeeper . . . you always put the kids to bed . . . you run any big purchases by your husband first . . . and you let him sleep in on the weekends.

 

