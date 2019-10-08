Great conversation starters for your kids or anyone in the family!

What do you ask your kids when they get home from school? Something besides a yes or no answer would be nice right? Here are some ideas to get things going!

What made you smile today?

What was your favorite part of the day?

Who do you enjoy playing with at recess?

What was your least favorite part of the day?

How would you describe a perfect day at school?

What did you learn today that you didn’t understand?

Tell me something you know today that you didn’t know yesterday.

What is something that challenged you?

What questions did you ask at school today?

What are you looking forward to tomorrow?

What was the hardest rule to follow today?

If you could change one thing about your day, what would it be?

What made you feel proud?

What do you hope to do before school is out for the weekend?

What was for lunch today?