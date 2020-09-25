Ideas for this Fall!

The CDC released a bunch of guidelines, and the big takeaway was that trick-or-treating is riskier this year. But there are still a bunch of fall activities you CAN do. Like . . .
- Visiting a pumpkin patch or apple orchard. As long as you’re using hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, and people are able to social distance.
- Carving or decorating pumpkins at home, or outside at a safe distance with friends.
- Decorating your house or apartment.
- Walking around the neighborhood to look at other decorated houses.
- Doing a scavenger hunt where kids get lists of fall-themed things to look for while they walk around outdoors, like a pumpkin on a porch or leaves that are a certain color.
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest over Zoom.
- Doing a Halloween movie night with people you live with.
- Instead of trick-or-treating, hide candy around the house or backyard like it’s Easter.
- Bake pumpkin seeds or a dessert that tastes like fall, like pumpkin pie.
- Heat up some hot cocoa or apple cider and have a family game night.