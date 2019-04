WE ARE SO PROUD to team up with Joy in the Cause AND invite you to their 5k and 1-mile fun run on June 1st! Money raised will be used for Joy to the Rescue which helps First Responders give a backpack to kids in crisis.

WHETHER IT’S YOUR SCHOOL, CHURCH OR BUSINESS OR JUST YOU AND YOUR FAMILY… Come run the trails on June 1st at River West Festival Park! Be sure to sign up now at joyinthecause.org.