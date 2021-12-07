Marlena’s Christmas Poem

One of our KXOJ listener’s Marlena is blessed with the gift of poetry and she enjoys sharing her gift with us on a regular basis and thought we would allow it to bless you also!

‘Ol Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, Santa Claus & Frosty the snowman too, you’re not reading this by mere only accident, ‘cuz this Christmas Poem is made especially for YOU! And as you all celebrate with much yuletide delight, oh let your holiday season be so very festive, merry & bright, spending time with loved ones so close and very dear, spreading the wondrous message of Peace, Joy, Love & Cheer, and as you all may decorate your home with all of it’s holiday decor & trim, please don’t forget to say “Happy Birthday” unto HIM, and always remember that He alone is the Truth, Life & Way, and may you & yours be richly blessed by the BEST on this very special Christmas Day!