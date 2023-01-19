Should I be buying that in February or wait?

February is GOOD!

It’s the month of love and gift-giving, but February might be a better time to buy major items for yourself than trinkets for your loved one. Options include:

TVs. Television sales spill over from January into February. Aside from Black Friday, this is one of the prime times to buy a new TV.

Winter items. With winter winding down, retailers will be looking to unload inventory of cold-weather products. Look for sales on apparel and winter sports gear that you’ll need later in the year.

Home goods. Expect retailers to put home stuff on sale for Presidents Day and the weekend preceding the holiday.

Leftover chocolate. The savvy couple does Valentine’s Day a week late to save a buck. Grab a heart-shaped box of candy on Feb. 15, when stores will be discounting their Valentine’s Day leftovers. It’ll be easier to get a dinner reservation after Feb. 14 too.

Mark your calendar: The Super Bowl is Feb. 12, Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14 and Presidents Day is Feb. 20.

Freebie day: National Frozen Yogurt Day is Feb. 6.