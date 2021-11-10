Some places for Veterans to check out this Veteran’s Day

2021 Local Veterans Day Deals for Veterans (Please call before visiting and ask for more details)

Oklahoma Joe’s Barbecue – Broken Arrow, Tulsa, OK Each military veteran or active service member gets a free pulled-pork sandwich and koozie on Veterans Day, beginning at 11 a.m.

Reasor’s – Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Langley, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Tahlequah, Tulsa, OK Each military veteran or active service member will receive a free meal on Nov. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

S & B Burger Joint – Edmond, Lawton, Midwest City, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Owasso, OK Each military veteran or retired or active service member can enjoy a free classic cheeseburger and fries this Veterans Day.

Time To Shine Car Wash – Catoosa, Owasso, Tulsa, OK Stop by any Time to Shine Car Wash location on Veterans Day for a free super ceramic car wash.

Tulsa Zoo – Tulsa, OK The Tulsa Zoo is offering free admission to all active military and military veterans and one guest each on Nov. 11. Please bring proof of service to receive this offer.

Applebee’s — Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within three weeks.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded).

• Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

• Denny’s — Veterans and active military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only.

Golden Corral — Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 11 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

IHOP — Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

Texas Roadhouse– will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022. Be sure to call your local Texas Roadhouse for details.

Wendy’s — Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.