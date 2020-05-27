Home
Summer Time Grilling Tips!

10 Tips for Safe Summer Barbecue
Do:
1. Keep your grill at least 10 feet away from your house.
2. Clean your grill regularly.
3. Check for gas leaks.
4. Keep decorations away from your grill.
5. Keep a spray bottle of water handy.
6. Keep a fire extinguisher within a couple steps of your grill.
Don’t:
7. Turn on the gas while your grill lid is closed.
8. Leave a grill unattended.
9. Overload your grill with food.
10. Use a grill indoors.

