Summer Time Grilling Tips!

10 Tips for Safe Summer Barbecue

Do:

1. Keep your grill at least 10 feet away from your house.

2. Clean your grill regularly.

3. Check for gas leaks.

4. Keep decorations away from your grill.

5. Keep a spray bottle of water handy.

6. Keep a fire extinguisher within a couple steps of your grill.

Don’t:

7. Turn on the gas while your grill lid is closed.

8. Leave a grill unattended.

9. Overload your grill with food.

10. Use a grill indoors.