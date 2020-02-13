  • search
Stephens Media Group is a growing company with recurring openings in the area of Programming. Positions may include on-air host, Program Director and Operations Manager.

Duties may include:

  • Oversight of all station strategic action plans.
  • Creation of original and creative content for station and extended platforms (social media, video, marketing, etc.)
  • Collaborate with digital director on station’s social media strategy and digital efforts.
  • Oversight of writing and production of station imaging as required.
  • Scheduling of all music and programming content.
  • Creation of original and creative content for the shows/times assigned by the Program Director.
  • Write and voice-act on-air bits & performances for a specific show and audience.
  • Repurpose content station’s social media channels.
  • Production as assigned
  • Appearances for live remotes, station events and community events as assigned.
  • Knowledge of broadcast systems, ratings methodology, automation systems and studio equipment.
  • Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

  • Minimum of five (3) years radio experience preferred.
  • Computer skills for audio delivery and automations systems, such as Wide Orbit, Maestro, Adobe Audition or higher, etc is a plus.
  • Experience with station web sites, social media, mobile and digital delivery platforms.
  • On-air experience, and experience operating all on-air and production equipment
  • Track record of success in ratings.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

 

For information contact the OM Bob.Thornton@SMGNational.com

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5700
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (voice/text the studio)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

